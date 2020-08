Fight triggers panic at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, security says

At approximately 6:30 p.m. today, Raleigh Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Crabtree Valley mall. Follow-up investigation has determined that there were no evidence of shots being fired. There are no injuries and no charges. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) August 22, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crabtree Valley Mall security said a teenage fight triggered panic at the popular shopping center on Saturday evening.Raleigh police said they initially responded to reports of shots fired at the mall around 6:30 p.m.After an investigation, Raleigh police determined that there were no shots fired. There are also no reports of injuries or charges at this time.An eyewitness at the scene tells ABC11 they were waiting outside Belk when they heard a wave of people running before seeing them leave the store.Crabtree Valley Mall released this statement on Saturday night: A similar incident occurred at Crabtree Valley Mall around this time last July.Police learned a number of juveniles fled the scene after a string of pre-arranged fights broke out in the mall, leading witnesses to report a shooting that was later deemed unfounded.