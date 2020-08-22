Fight triggers panic at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, security says

Raleigh police said they initially responded to reports of shots fired at the mall around 6:30 p.m.
After an investigation, Raleigh police determined that there were no shots fired. There are also no reports of injuries or charges at this time.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. today, Raleigh Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Crabtree Valley mall. Follow-up investigation has determined that there were no evidence of shots being fired. There are no injuries and no charges.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) August 22, 2020
An eyewitness at the scene tells ABC11 they were waiting outside Belk when they heard a wave of people running before seeing them leave the store.
Crabtree Valley Mall released this statement on Saturday night:
"Thank you to the Raleigh Police Department for their timely response to tonight's incident. The safety and security of our guests, employees and retailers remains our top priority. For additional questions please contact the Raleigh Police Department."
A similar incident occurred at Crabtree Valley Mall around this time last July.
Police learned a number of juveniles fled the scene after a string of pre-arranged fights broke out in the mall, leading witnesses to report a shooting that was later deemed unfounded.
