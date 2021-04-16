fatal crash

Motorcyclist killed in collision with cement truck in southern Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a cement truck in southern Wake County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at U.S. 401 and Ransdell Road. On arrival. first responders pronounced the driver dead.

The crash closed U.S. 401 toward Fuquay-Varina near Wake Tech Community College.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has not released the name of the victim.
