Parents and students are in disbelief as a Cumberland County Schools bus driver is being accused of choking and assaulting a middle-school student.

School bus driver charged with child abuse, assault in incident involving teen in Cumberland Co.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) confirms a school bus driver has been charged weeks after an incident involving a middle school student.

The sheriff's office said the driver has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse and assault inflicting serious injury. The charges come three weeks after the alleged assault.

The day after the March 9 incident, the family told ABC11 the driver choked and assaulted the 14-year-old boy.

According to the boy's aunt, the driver then kicked the teen, his sister off the bus and left them on the side of the road.

"He left my kids on the side of the road in a neighborhood where they don't even know where they are," said their aunt Cassie Brunson.

Medical records show that the boy was left with a dislocated shoulder after the incident.

The driver, Steven Blue, has been on suspension with pay since the incident.

Brunson said she's disgusted that her nephew was attacked by someone meant to protect him.

