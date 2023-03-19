7-month-old boy dies after taken to Goldsboro hospital, medical staff calls police

Goldsboro police say they're conducting an infant's death investigation.

According to police, they received a call around 1:26 p.m. Sunday from UNC Health Wayne about a dead child.

Officers talked to medical staff who told them parents brought their 7-month-old boy was into the Emergency Department for treatment. The child was later pronounced dead.

Police haven't provided any other details about may have caused the child's death.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

In a separate child death investigation, on March 4, 2023, Goldsboro police announced charges against a man for the death of a 4-year-old girl. Police said the girl to UNC Wayne Health.

Goldsboro Police said they responded to the hospital on Thursday, March 3, and were told the child was brought into the ER where she was pronounced dead.

She was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy, which determined that the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma.

During their investigation police said they found a second child. who lived at the same home as the victim, with multiple injuries. That 5-year-old boy was taken to UNC Health Wayne and was treated and released.

Police are still conducting an investigation into this case.

