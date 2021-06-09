restaurant

Longtime Chapel Hill restaurant Crook's Corner closes after nearly 40 years downtown

EMBED <>More Videos

Chapel Hill restaurant closes after nearly 40 years downtown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A longtime Chapel Hill restaurant is closing its doors after nearly 40 years downtown.

Crook's Corner announced Wednesday that it is closing because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Since being built in the 1940s, the building has served as a taxi stand, bait & tackle shop and pool hall. In 1978, a Chapel Hill native remodeled the deserted building and opened the restaurant in 1982.



"For nearly 40 years, Crook's Corner has served and been welcomed by the people of Chapel Hill and the UNC community, we sincerely thank you for your decades of support. It has been an incredible honor to both serve our community in our place and serve Chapel Hill's culinary ambassador to the wider world," the restaurant said in a statement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschapel hillorange countychapel hill newssmall businesscoronavirusstore closingrestaurantcovid 19 pandemicsmall business survival
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
Durham City Council discusses crime, outdoor dining ordinance
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
Eminem serves pasta at his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant opening
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News