After failed deliveries, Durham man gets refrigerator and compensation: ABC11 Troubleshooter

Durham man's refrigerator was delivered three times with damage. Here's what to do if this ever happens to you.

When you order new appliances, and delivery is promised, what happens when things go wrong?

Durham resident Philip Nazo documented every delivery that did not go right when it came to the new refrigerator he bought from Home Depot. The first delivery--his pictures show there are dents in the fridge before they even got the appliance into his home. The second delivery the product also had dents on the new appliance.

During the third delivery, "You see one of them is like two forks went inside the refrigerator, its complete damage," Nazo said.

After those three failed deliveries he said, "Two times. They called us the night before scheduled for 12:00 to 4:00 and they don't show up when we call them. Sorry, we didn't put it on the truck."

Frustrated with the process Nazo got in touch with the ABC11 Troubleshooter team.

"Because we know you're the only one going to get it. I watch ABC news. See what you do," Nazo said.

Nazo said his call to ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson worked. He finally heard from a Home Depot representative.

"They sent an email apology and we're going to work on it as soon as we can to deliver the right one." Not long after Nazo's appliance was delivered with no problems, and he received $1,500 in gift certificates for his troubles.

Nazo is very happy and said he just wanted the appliance delivered with no damage.

Nazo took all the right steps when he had problems with the delivery by documenting his concerns with pictures and in writing.

Best Steps: Always be home for the delivery, and if you notice a problem, do not accept the item. As soon as you notice an issue, document what is wrong with it on the delivery form, and take pictures of it. Once you report it, try and get a new delivery date.

