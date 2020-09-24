2 GOP members of NC State Board of Elections resign

BREAKING: Two @NCGOP members of @NCSBE, David Black & Ken Raymond, resign in protest of proposed settlement to lawsuit on #absenteeballots. Sources tell @ABC11_WTVD proposed settlement, if approved, likely to be challenged by @realDonaldTrump in fed court. @ABC @rickklein #ncpol — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) September 24, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Republican members of the NC State Board of Elections resigned late Wednesday night in protest of a proposed settlement to a lawsuit on absentee ballots.David Black and Ken Raymond submitted their letters of resignation to the State Board of Elections, according to a statement from the State Board. In their letters, they believe they were blindsided on their agreement to make the deal."We appreciate their service to the State Board, particularly the knowledge and perspective they provided from their years of service as members of county boards of elections," The North Carolina State Board of Elections wrote in a statement.Sources told ABC11, the proposed settlement, if approved, will likely be challenged by President Donald Trump in federal court."Attorneys from AG Josh Stein's office did not advise us of the fact that a lot of the concessions made in the settlement have already been denied in a prior case by a federal judge and another case by a state court three-judge panel," Black wrote in part.The sudden resignation of the two members, effectively, reduces the NC State Board of Elections to three.