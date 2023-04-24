'A beautiful soul.' Isabelle Cedeno who died in car crash had dreams of opening spa, family says

FUQUAY VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hurt and pain of losing a daughter can be heard in Peter Cedeno's voice. He and his family haven't slept since the news of his 19-year-old daughter Isabelle's death.

"We had 19 years with an amazing person beautiful soul. She wasn't just beautiful on the outside," he said. "It's shock and it's devastating. There's times you don't think about it and then you realize she's gone."

According to State Highway Patrol, officers responded to a collision on NC 540 just outside of Holly Springs. The investigation revealed that a 2016 BMW traveling north ran off the road and crossed the grassy median before colliding with a Honda Odyssey van. The driver of the BMW is 19-year-old Isabelle Cedeno.

Her parents told ABC11 that she was a 2022 graduate of Fuquay Varina High School. She was taking a gap year with plans of attending school to become an esthetician.

"She wanted to start her own health spa eventually. That's something she really enjoyed, making people feel beautiful. That was really her passion," said her mother Cheryl Cedeno.

Dancing was also a passion of Isabelle's. She was on a competitive dance team for many years at Studio 5. Her former dance instructor Meghan Retseck taught Isabelle since she was a little girl. Here's a statement she released to ABC11.

"Isabelle was such a kind and sweet girl. I taught her dance from the time she was a little girl until she was in middle school. She could always make me laugh with the things she would just randomly say. She loved anything that made her feel pretty - having her nails done, doing her hair, putting on make-up, etc. When she was little we had a game where if she worked hard in class and focused she could walk up my legs and flip at the end of class. She lit up when she was on stage. We got to dance on the Disney stage twice. Her group were so tight. They loved each other like sisters - and they fought like sisters - but their bond was unbreakable. We are absolutely heartbroken. A bright, beautiful light in this world is gone, and there will always be a huge hole in our hearts."

Her parents say the outpouring of love and support is helping them get through one of the most difficult moments of their lives. They will continue to lean on each other for support as they process the loss of their oldest child. The family is making arrangements to lay her to rest this weekend.

"One of the sweetest and gentlest souls you could ever meet," said Cheryl.