Man shot outside Denny's restaurant in Raleigh, lanes of traffic blocked on Wake Forest Rd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department officers are investigating after shots were fired outside a Denny's restaurant on Wake Forest Road early Thursday morning.

Two lanes of traffic are blocked on Wake Forest Road near Navaho Drive as police work to learn what happened on the scene.

Raleigh Police Department said one man was taken to the hospital after being shot. Officials said the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919)834-HELP.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootingraleigh policetraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: US sees highest single-day increase of 50K cases
WCPSS to reopen with 'moderate' social distancing, sources say
65-year-old man survives 97-day COVID-19 hospital stay
Sexual assault survivor advocates for military oversight
Duke health official questions efficiency of COVID-19 antibody testing
Demonstrators gather outside Executive Mansion for 3rd night
Durham high school students likely not returning for '20-21 year
Show More
Forslund appears done as the voice of the Hurricanes
Newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave
Saltbox Seafood Joints chef scolds guests who don't wear masks
Saint Augustine's fires legendary track & field coach Williams
LIST: Virtual, drive-up and in-person July 4 fireworks in our area
More TOP STORIES News