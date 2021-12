EMBED >More News Videos The COVID-19 pandemic paused so many things, especially in the world of entertainment, but one entertainment power house is returning to Raleigh soon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Your favorite Disney characters are returning to Raleigh's PNC Arena with Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party.The performances run from December 9-12 with morning and afternoon shows.After its stop in Raleigh, the show moves to Fayetteville with performances at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville from Dec. 16-19.