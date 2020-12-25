animals

VIDEO: Shelter dogs pick their own Christmas toys

DUBLIN, Ireland -- Christmas came early for dogs at the Dogs Trust Ireland's Rehoming Center in Dublin.

The excited canines got to choose from an array of Christmas gifts donated by staff and supporters.

Footage released on Dec. 21 shows the dogs being led into a room full of toys to pick out as staff looked on. After sniffing around the area, each dog picked out a toy for the holidays.

"We hope watching the dogs pick their own present puts a much-deserved smile on your face," Dogs Trust Ireland said.

RELATED | Bark, the herald angels sing! A 'first ever' Christmas song for dogs has been released
EMBED More News Videos

"Raise the Woof" was created based on scientific research into the ways dogs interact with sound, and with input from animal behaviorists, according to dog food company Tails.com.



Video Credit: Dogs Trust Ireland via Storyful
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsshelterchristmas giftirelandchristmascute animalsdoganimals
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Help name baby sea turtles at NC aquarium
Snow leopards test positive for coronavirus, 6th confirmed animal species
Baby elephant dies suddenly, just before 2nd birthday
Loving dogs need home after Cary owner's health struggles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Christmas night could be the coldest night of 2020
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
Duke women end basketball season amid COVID-19 pandemic
LATEST: Christmas looks different amid COVID-19
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
ABC11 viewers pay rent for two families threatened with eviction
Fayetteville native, celebrity barber holds Christmas community giveback
Show More
ABC11 viewers donate $30k to keep families in their homes for Christmas
Retired Chapel Hill teacher writes letter seeking kidney donor
1 killed in single-car crash on Christmas Eve in Durham
Virtual Christmas Eve services doesn't change meaning of holiday
Standoff ends after man shoots at police in Durham
More TOP STORIES News