UNC's Chapman will play this weekend, Brown says

Don Chapman will play for UNC against Notre Dame, coach Mack Brown said Monday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina football player Don Chapman will return to the field after he was arrested on assault charges.

Court documents detail a fight between Chapman and his pregnant wife after she threatened to hurt herself.

She was also charged in the case.

On Monday, UNC head football coach Mack Brown said Chapman, a senior defensive back from San Diego, is back with the team and will play this week.

The Tar Heels (3-0), who had a bye week this past weekend, will host Notre Dame (1-2) on Saturday, Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.