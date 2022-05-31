Don't die of doubt: Know the stroke and heart attack symptoms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heart attacks and strokes don't stop for COVID-19 or any other reason.
That's why the American Heart Association is working tirelessly to educate the public that the hospital is still the safest place to receive treatment.
Don't die of doubt: If you feel chest discomfort, neck or jaw pain, slurred speech or face drooping on one side you should call 911 immediately.
