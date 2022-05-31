Don't die of doubt: Know the stroke and heart attack symptoms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heart attacks and strokes don't stop for COVID-19 or any other reason.That's why the American Heart Association is working tirelessly to educate the public that the hospital is still the safest place to receive treatment.Don't die of doubt: If you feel chest discomfort, neck or jaw pain, slurred speech or face drooping on one side you should call 911 immediately.