Don't die of doubt: Know the stroke and heart attack symptoms

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heart attacks and strokes don't stop for COVID-19 or any other reason.

That's why the American Heart Association is working tirelessly to educate the public that the hospital is still the safest place to receive treatment.

Don't die of doubt: If you feel chest discomfort, neck or jaw pain, slurred speech or face drooping on one side you should call 911 immediately.

