22-year-old man killed in Roxboro drive-by shooting, police say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roxboro police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.Authorities said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Broad Street just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.Officers found Dontayvn Long, 22, shot multiple times. Long died at the hospital."Our hearts go out to the family who will now spend Christmas, and the rest of their lives, without their loved one. The disregard for life troubling our community the past several years must cease. Too many families have lost loved ones for no reason," said Roxboro Police Lieutenant Chris DickersonPolice said the incident does not appear to be random. The North Carolina SBI will be assisting Roxboro police with the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Howe at 336-322-6070 or the Police Tip Line at 336-322-6072. Information relayed on the Tip Line may be left anonymously.