restaurants

The Streetery event brings outdoor festivities, music to downtown Durham in effort to promote local business

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In an effort to help boost business in downtown Durham, Downtown Durham, Inc. is launching The Streetery every Friday and Saturday night. Portions of some downtown Durham streets will close to expand outdoor dining. There will also be performers.

More than 25 restaurants in the city of Durham worked with Downtown Durham, Inc. to make The Streetery festival possible. It'll run every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 19.

CHECK HERE: For a map of roads that will be closed for the event


"We've talked with the individual restaurant owners and they are struggling, as everyone knows, during this COVID pandemic," said Downtown Durham Inc. President & CEO Nicole J. Thompson. "This has been especially hard on our smaller businesses, on our businesses in the food and beverage and hospitality. This is a way to hopefully bring more people into the area."

Jeremy Shouse, of Pokeworks, hopes The Streetery will bring exposure to the downtown Durham restaurant.

"It's been tough, a lot of my staff members are not able to work," Shouse said. "I am grateful for the city of Durham to allow just some type of space, to create a space for people to come to feel comfortable sitting down, in an open setting away from other people, and just, like I said, just create a space where people can enjoy live music and get out of the house for a change."

"We are lucky that our city really wants to support small businesses as much as they can by being flexible and nimble and trying to make these kinds of things happen," Thompson said.

"Anything they can do to bring people downtown to have them walk around could really help make people aware there are things here, that they can support restaurants and shops and such," said Alley Twenty Six owner Shannon Healy. But he questioned why it took so long to start the event.

"Now, other places in the country and in the state have been doing this for months and months now and not to be ungrateful that they're finally doing it now, right before it gets too cold for people to want to sit outside," Healy said.

Those attending are asked to socially distance and wear a face mask.

Check here for more info on the Streetery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhamfestivalbusinesssmall businessrestaurantrestaurantsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANTS
The seafood shack that has Harlem-ites lining down the street
'I Love Lucy' themed Cuban restaurant on Long Island
Triangle Restaurant Week coming to a close this weekend
PPP loans helped save local jobs but aren't enduring
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Va. man appears in court to face murder charge in death of Andy Banks
Fort Bragg military ambush exercise held in Wake County on Friday
Mayor asks people going to Fayetteville Trump rally to wear masks
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
Don't take this DIY dental advice seen on TikTok, dentist says
Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis
LATEST: NC to allows some parents at college football games
Show More
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
Veterans with disabilities grateful as group reopens in-person sports
Rain moves out but you might need to turn on the heat this weekend
Wilfred forms in Atlantic, last on 2020's list of storm names
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
More TOP STORIES News