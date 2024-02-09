Durham community rallies to feed students as pay dispute continues

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another day of DPS school staff calling out sick which means canceled classes and some students having to go without when it comes to meals for the day.

These cancellations follow last night's board meeting that revealed documents that there was a serious lack of communication between HR and the CFO back in October.

This morning, community members rallied together to help feed as many children as possible.

Ginger Allison with Bagging It 4 Kids says she got a call last night that students will need to be fed today.

Early this morning she got up and went to the store to get supplies for sandwiches.

She also recruited some help from students in her own neighbor to help prepare.

"We've had numerous people say what can we do so the coalition of the Durham community comes together even at the very last minute, that's joy. Tears are not of sadness, but joy that we are together in this and we will stand up for the kids and community. We will regardless of what is going on with the demonstrations whatever the need is if we can do one thing we will do it," said Ginger Allison.

There will be three locations where families can pick up lunches starting at noon.

-Community Fridges on 1901 Chapel Hill Road

-1902 West Main Street

-SEEDS parking lot at 706 Gilbert Street