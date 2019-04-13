CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired after striking a pedestrian on E. Franklin Street overnight.
Police said it happened just before 3 a.m.
According to authorities, the pedestrian was crossing E. Franklin Street outside of a designated crosswalk and was hit by a car traveling west.
The person suffered minor injuries and was taken to UNC-ER for treatment.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
Driver arrested after pedestrian struck on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News