Driver arrested after pedestrian struck on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired after striking a pedestrian on E. Franklin Street overnight.Police said it happened just before 3 a.m.According to authorities, the pedestrian was crossing E. Franklin Street outside of a designated crosswalk and was hit by a car traveling west.The person suffered minor injuries and was taken to UNC-ER for treatment.The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.