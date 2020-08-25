Durham 9-month-old found safe after car stolen from gas station with baby inside

9-month-old Janyla Ruebin

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: We’re getting a look at the moment a 9 month old baby was kidnapped from a Durham gas station. Pay close attention to the car on the far right. A man jumps behind the wheel and takes off with the baby in the backseat. Mom was inside for 3 minutes. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/0WmBOdDBaS — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) August 25, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A baby who was kidnapped in Durham was found safe on Tuesday morning after a scary night.The 9-month-old was found after a car was stolen Monday, according to Durham police. The child was missing a little over three hours as she was found after 3 a.m.Durham officers responded to a kidnapping call around 12:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 2200 block of North Roxboro Street. A woman told officers she had stopped to pick up something and left the car running with the baby in the back seat. Police say the car involved was a Pontiac G6.ABC11 has obtained surveillance video of the moment the kidnapping occurred.Durham police say a man is in custody. Police say the baby was not with the suspect when he was arrested.An Amber Alert for the child has been canceled.