Durham 9-month-old found safe after car stolen from gas station with baby inside

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A baby who was kidnapped in Durham was found safe on Tuesday morning after a scary night.

The 9-month-old was found after a car was stolen Monday, according to Durham police. The child was missing a little over three hours as she was found after 3 a.m.

9-month-old Janyla Ruebin



Durham officers responded to a kidnapping call around 12:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 2200 block of North Roxboro Street. A woman told officers she had stopped to pick up something and left the car running with the baby in the back seat. Police say the car involved was a Pontiac G6.

ABC11 has obtained surveillance video of the moment the kidnapping occurred.



Durham police say a man is in custody. Police say the baby was not with the suspect when he was arrested.

An Amber Alert for the child has been canceled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countykidnappingstolen cardurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC in 'yellow zone,' White House report says
NOAA: Laura becomes Category 1 hurricane
Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time
Pedestrian hit, killed in Fayetteville
Jerry Falwell Jr. denies reports he resigned from Liberty U
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
Your info could be at stake in social media giveaways
Show More
Durham mom says her child with autism struggles with virtual learning
Sen Tim. Scott hails progress made in America on race in RNC speech
O2 Fitness says new data shows gyms aren't spreading COVID-19
Tractor-trailer fire closes part of U.S. 70 in Clayton
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
More TOP STORIES News