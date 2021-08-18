Thousands attend Durham Rescue Mission back-to-school event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is back to school for students across the Triangle next week, and to make sure they have the tools to succeed this year, the Durham Rescue Mission held a school supplies giveaway Wednesday.
More than 2,000 people attended.
Volunteers distributed backpacks, barbecue and hot dogs during the community event.
See more from the day of giving in the video player above.
