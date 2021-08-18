abc11 together

Thousands attend Durham Rescue Mission back-to-school event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is back to school for students across the Triangle next week, and to make sure they have the tools to succeed this year, the Durham Rescue Mission held a school supplies giveaway Wednesday.

More than 2,000 people attended.

Volunteers distributed backpacks, barbecue and hot dogs during the community event.

