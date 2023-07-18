Destiny Sidberry was shot four times earlier this month at a home in Durham. The 15-year-old remains at Duke Hospital on a long road to recovery after her heroic effort to save her cousins.

'Just amazing': Mom speaks of daughter who risked life to shield cousins during Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- What gives Destiny Sidberry's mom, Keedrah, hope is the bravery her daughter showed.

It's something she is continuing to show as the 15-year-old fights for her life at Duke University Hospital.

"It's sad that this has happened because it's going to affect her for the rest of her life," Keedrah said.

Destiny was shot four times -- three times in the chest and once in the elbow -- earlier this month at a home in east Durham.

She was babysitting her two little cousins when investigators say 42-year-old Brian Luster came in and opened fire. He is Destiny's cousin as he is to 5-year-old Khloe Fennell who did not survive.

Family members say Luster was living at the home of Khloe's mother, Brittany Dash, as they tried to help him battle drug addiction.

Destiny threw herself on the gunfire to shield Khloe and their 1-year-old cousin Amir, who was unharmed.

"The fact that she's still here, and the fact that she risked her own life to save her cousins is just amazing," Keedrah said. "Most people wouldn't have jumped in front of one bullet."

Doctors haven't said when Destiny might be able to get out of the hospital, but she's already had one surgery and is going for another one next week.

"Our main focus is to support her through this and make sure she's comfortable in that she feels safe again -- but she doesn't feel safe," Keedrah said.

Destiny is the youngest of three and goes to Jordan High School. She loves to dance but her real passion is children and she hopes to open a daycare one day.