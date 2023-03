ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In North Carolina, 1-in-8 people face food insecurity, including 1-in-6 children.

That is what makes events such as the 49th annual Durham Crop Hunger Walk so important.

You can help the group work toward its goal of ending hunger in Durham.

The walk is this Sunday in Durham. More information here