Durham DA asks SBI to investigate alleged extortion by council member

Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry said she has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to open an inquiry into the allegations against council member Monique Holsey-Hyman.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new development in the investigation of alleged extortion by a member of the Durham City Council.

Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry said Monday that she has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to open an inquiry into the allegations.

"As with any criminal investigation, the existence of an allegation or inquiry is not on its own confirmation of a violation of the law," Deberry said. "The Durham DA's Office will make no further comments on the matter while the SBI investigation is ongoing."

Last week, ABC11 learned that council member Monique Holsey-Hyman is under investigation after a developer reported an extortion attempt.

Mayor Elaine O'Neal read a letter from the city attorney saying the council member offered to support the developer's project in exchange for a campaign contribution.

Holsey-Hyman read a statement defending herself during the council meeting.

Holsey-Hyman was appointed to the council last year to fill the seat left by Charlie Reece.

