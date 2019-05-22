Durham man becomes 3rd homicide victim in 3 days

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the McDougald Terrace community.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Dayton Street and Wabash Street.
Police said the victim's family drove him to the hospital where he died the following morning.
No information about the shooter or the man's identity were released.
This shooting marks the third homicide in Durham over the last week.
On Sunday, two men were shot on South Hoover Road. Dwayne Wilson Jr., 32, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
On Tuesday, an unarmed security guard, 46-year-old Jay Aaron Foust, was shot in an alleyway near the intersection of Mangum and Chapel Hill streets.
