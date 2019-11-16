armed robbery

Durham police investigating armed robbery at Taqueria La Fiesta food truck

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after two men with guns robbed the employees of a food truck Friday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Geer Street.

Two armed men robbed employees at Taqueria La Fiesta food truck.

The two men were wearing hoodies and had their faces covered, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
