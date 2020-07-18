Group of demonstrators march through Streets of Southpoint in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of peaceful demonstrators gathered near the Streets of Southpoint in Durham on Saturday afternoon.
The group moved from Southpoint Mall to retailers along Renaissance Parkway, around 4 p.m. Demonstrators held signs and chanted the names of men killed by Raleigh police.
ABC11 crews on the scene said Durham County were positioned around the mall in case demonstrators decided to block roads.
A similar protest occurred last Saturday night at North Hills.
