Durham sheriff's office says damage, destruction during protests 'must stop'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- About 100 demonstrators gathered peacefully in Durham on Saturday night to speak out against perceived racial injustice and police accountability.
But some time afterward, a group took to violence and vandalism, and it didn't sit well with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday, the sheriff's office released new images of damages following another night of protests in Durham, including photos showing glass shattered at the Durham County Detention Center after people started throwing objects at windows.
Authorities also said a group of people removed a United States flag and a North Carolina state flag from flagpoles and set them on fire while shooting fireworks at the upper floors.
There was no word on exactly when it turned violent -- or whether any arrests were made.
The sheriff's office said that while it supports the right to peacefully protest -- criminal activity will not be tolerated.
"Damaging and destroying property and endangering the lives of those housed inside with aerial explosives is unacceptable, illegal, and must stop," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
On Friday night, demonstrators gathered outside Durham City Hall in protest of Durham PD's mistaken-identity incident that led to officers drawing guns on three boys who were playing tag outside their home.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Sunday the group threw objects at the Durham County Detention Center windows, shattering glass. DCSO officials saids flags were removed and set on fire while fireworks were shot at upper floors.
"The Durham County Sheriff's Office supports the right to peacefully protest," officials said. "However, criminal activity will not be tolerated. Damaging and destroying property and endangering the lives of those housed inside with aerial explosives is unacceptable, illegal, and must stop."
Demonstrators protest incident where Durham police drew guns on 3 children in a mistaken-identity case
'I shouldn't know what handcuffs feel like:' Durham 15-year-old wrongfully detained by police, chief promises 'thorough' investigation
Durham sheriff's office says damage, destruction during protests 'must stop'
PROTEST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News