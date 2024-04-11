Durham Public Schools set to present district's budget

This follows the huge pay dispute that has been unfolding the past several months.

This follows the huge pay dispute that has been unfolding the past several months.

This follows the huge pay dispute that has been unfolding the past several months.

This follows the huge pay dispute that has been unfolding the past several months.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools Interim Superintendent, Catty Moore, is set to present the district's budget today.

This follows the huge pay dispute that has been unfolding the past several months.

"Our employees are our greatest asset and Durham Public Schools is committed to providing fair compensation for all employees," said Dr. Moore in the budget's cover letter.

The financial error that threw Durham Public Schools into turmoil over the first few months of the year included classified staff, who got more money in their paychecks in the latter part of 2023 and some of this year.

This is money they believe were raises long promised to them.

The 2024-25 local budget request totals $217.4 million, which is a more than 12% increase from last year.

The budget earmarks $8.8 million to implement salary increases for classified employees and more for state-mandated pay increases.

There is also money allocated for improving school facilities and supporting Pre-K classrooms.

Interim Superintendent Catty Moore took over in February after Dr. Pascal Mubenga resigned over the pay dispute with classified employees.

Moore will present the full budget at the board's work session later today.