Man killed, juvenile injured in Durham drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a double shooting Thursday in the 1200 block of Naples Place.Police said a car drove past and someone inside shot a man and a juvenile who were standing outside.The man was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries,The juvenile sustained what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.This is an active investigation. No other details were immediately released.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.