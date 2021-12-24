drive by shooting

Man killed, juvenile injured in Durham drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a double shooting Thursday in the 1200 block of Naples Place.

Police said a car drove past and someone inside shot a man and a juvenile who were standing outside.

The man was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries,

The juvenile sustained what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

