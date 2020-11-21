DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot dead overnight.
Police said a man was found lying on a sidewalk at 12:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Man shot, killed overnight on Meriwether Drive in Durham
