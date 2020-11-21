fatal shooting

Man shot, killed overnight on Meriwether Drive in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot dead overnight.

Police said a man was found lying on a sidewalk at 12:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamfatal shootingshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Mom mourns NC A&T student from Raleigh killed in Greensboro
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
Arrests made in connection with shooting that killed woman in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration today: How to watch
Enter to win the Raleigh Christmas Parade secret word sweepstakes
ABC11 Together Food Drive goes virtual: How to give
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
8 injured during 'active shooter incident' in Wisconsin mall
Show More
'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Search continues for man who shot, NC deputy, another man
WEATHER: Lots of sun on tap this weekend
Raleigh Christmas Parade participants prepared for the virtual show
More TOP STORIES News