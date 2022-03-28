double homicide

Victims identified in Durham shooting, double homicide

EMBED <>More Videos

Victims Identified in Durham shooting, double homicide

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people found shot to death in a vehicle Saturday in Durham have been identified as William Damontez Green, 27, of Durham and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Durham police responded to a call about a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who appeared to have been shot inside a vehicle.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are investigating the incident as a double homicide. The shooting happened near Holloway Street and North Joyland Street.

Officials said the shooting does not appear to be random. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440 x 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimedurham policehomicide investigationdouble homicidedouble shooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
2 people found shot, killed in car in Durham, police investigating
Durham Police ID 2 shooting victims found dead in parking lot
Rise in Durham crime triggers painful memories for hurting families
Godmother of Durham shooting victim says death is 'senseless'
TOP STORIES
Triangle represented at 94th Annual Oscar Awards Sunday
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
Dozens of vehicles collide in massive, fiery pileup on Pa. highway
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Oscars 2022: Stars show solidarity with Ukraine on red carpet
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Show More
NC native Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress
Cumberland County woman found after shooting in Fayetteville
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
More TOP STORIES News