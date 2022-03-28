Victims identified in Durham shooting, double homicide

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people found shot to death in a vehicle Saturday in Durham have been identified as William Damontez Green, 27, of Durham and a 17-year-old juvenile.
Durham police responded to a call about a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who appeared to have been shot inside a vehicle.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are investigating the incident as a double homicide. The shooting happened near Holloway Street and North Joyland Street.
Officials said the shooting does not appear to be random. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440 x 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
