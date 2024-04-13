Durham Topgolf location finally opens, the third in North Carolina

There are three floors featuring more than 100 hitting bays. Don't have your own clubs? They'll provide you with complimentary ones.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After years of construction, Topgolf is open in Durham.

It is located off the Page Road exit on Interstate 40.

There is also a sports bar, restaurant and rooftop terrace.

This is the third Topgolf location in North Carolina.

The other two are in Charlotte.

The Durham Topgolf is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and Sunday. On Friday and Saturday, hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

