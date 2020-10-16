Day 2 of in-person early voting could be hampered by scattered rain showers

The Tar Heel state saw a nearly 40 percent increase in ballots cast on the first day of early voting from 2016 to 2020. According to the Board of Elections, 230,000 ballots were cast yesterday, while just 166,000 were cast on the same day in 2016.
In 2016, more than 60 percent of the total ballots cast happened through early in-person voting. However, that percentage is expected to be lower in 2020 due to the major increase in absentee ballots.
The lines on the first day of early voting forced some voters to wait over 5 hours to cast their ballot.
It's unclear if the turnout will be as high on day two of early voting--especially considering that there is a chance for scattered showers throughout the day.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said rain sticks around until about noon. The afternoon and evening should be drier and cooler. Then, a second round of rain moves through overnight.
If you're voting in Durham County, you can check the wait time at your polling location before you decide to go. Click here.
FIND OTHER EARLY VOTING SITES IN OUR ELECTION GUIDE: For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.
Remember, early voting will continue through Oct. 31. Then Election Day this year is Nov. 3.