2 East Carolina University students killed in car accident; 2 seriously injured

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities say two East Carolina students died in a wreck in South Carolina that also killed the driver of another car. Two other ECU students are hospitalized with serious injuries.The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells media outlets that two cars collided Friday on U.S. 15, just east of the Interstate 26-Interstate 95 junction in Orangeburg County.The Orangeburg County Coroner's office identified the victims as 22-year-old Shea Crothers of Charlotte, 18-year-old James Stanley of Sneads Ferry and 51-year-old Walter Lee Prezzy Jr. of Holly Hill, South Carolina.Authorities say Crothers and Stanley were passengers in the car in which two fellow ECU students were seriously injured. Prezzy was the driver of the second car.All four students involved are members of ECU's fraternity and sorority community, according to the university.The university says additional information will be available in the coming days."There are no words to express the amount of sadness we are feeling today," said Chancellor Cecil Staton. "This is truly devastating news, and we ask that all Pirates come together and join me in holding these students and their families deeply in our hearts and prayers during this unspeakable time.""The full breadth of our staff and resources will be available to the students, faculty and staff on our campus," said Dr. Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs. "We will have crisis counselors as well as members of the Dean of Students Office, the Division of Student Affairs and ECU's entire community ready to assist our students through this tragic time."Crisis counseling services will be available all next week to students by visiting the ECU Center for Counseling and Student Development in Umstead Hall. For anyone needing to speak to a counselor this weekend, contact 252-328-6661 and select option "2" to speak with a crisis counselor.