Saint Augustine’s University

COVID-19 blamed in death of Saint Augustine's University president, Irving McPhail

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Just three months after being appointed as Saint Augustine's University's 12th president, Dr. Irving McPhail has died, the historically Black college announced late Thursday night.

McPhail was appointed as president of Saint Augustine's University on July 15. His position was preceded by former-president Everett Ward.

Saint Augustine's University's Board of Trustees Chairman James E. Perry, an alumni from the Class of 1966, confirmed to ABC11 that McPhail had been hospitalized over the weekend with COVID-19.

Perry said McPhail tested positive for the virus more than a week before he was admitted to the hospital.

Perry said McPhail died from complications related to the virus.




The university announced that Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin would serve as Interim President of the college.

Details of public events and memorial arrangements have yet to be announced.
