Durham Association of Educators plan emergency meeting as teachers demand raises

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Association of Educators is asking teachers to join an emergency meeting Thursday night. The group is planning its next steps after asking for raises and additional school funding.
Teachers will be at the Temple Building on Main Street in Durham on Thursday night to come up with a plan.
In recent weeks, teachers have held demonstrations outside local schools in an effort to get legislators to pass a budget that gives all employees cost of living raises. Legislators have not reached an agreement on a budget.
According to a flyer, the teachers' association wants to know what school workers want to do next to demand a budget before the winter break.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
