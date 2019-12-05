Education

Durham Association of Educators plan emergency meeting as teachers demand raises

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Association of Educators is asking teachers to join an emergency meeting Thursday night. The group is planning its next steps after asking for raises and additional school funding.

Teachers will be at the Temple Building on Main Street in Durham on Thursday night to come up with a plan.

In recent weeks, teachers have held demonstrations outside local schools in an effort to get legislators to pass a budget that gives all employees cost of living raises. Legislators have not reached an agreement on a budget.

According to a flyer, the teachers' association wants to know what school workers want to do next to demand a budget before the winter break.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhameducationschool funding
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman arrested for role in Cary CinéBistro stabbing
Wake Co. sheriff responds to allegations of budget mismanagement
Wake Forest cancels Christmas parade over concerns about violence
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Warning about calorie count in Starbucks holiday drinks
3 in custody after drive-by shooting, crash in northern Durham
Show More
Ft. Bragg lights 25-ft. tree to kick off holidays, name family of the year
Man injured in Northeast Raleigh robbery, no arrests made
A year into job, Durham sheriff says rash of gun violence 'unacceptable'
Raleigh rakes in millions in parking fees to clean city-owned garages
UNC Health rolls out new app to help patients get around
More TOP STORIES News