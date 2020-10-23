Fayetteville State academic partnership helps provide doctors, medical care to the Sandhills region

A 3-plus-3-plus-3 program (three years for pre-med from FSU, three years of medical school at Meharry, and three years residency in Cumberland County)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University has partnered with a Tennessee medical college for a training program aimed at providing more doctors and other health care providers in the Sandhills.FSU is entering the agreement with Meharry Medical College to improve the "quality of life for individuals and families" living in the Sandhills region."We have a major disparity; a major shortage of physicians, especially physicians of color who understand the culture, who can make a difference, who understand why people eat what they eat and do what they do. So they can help impact the health care disparities we have in this region of the country," FSU Interim Chancellor Dr. Peggy Valentine told ABC11.According to the university, the partnership will address the medical needs of the region by establishing and implementing the following:"We applaud Fayetteville State University for taking this important step in educating and training a new generation of physicians and dentists for the communities they serve," said Meharry President and CEO James E.K. Hildreth Sr., Ph.D., M.D. "Working with FSU to prepare health care providers who will return to serve those in rural southeastern North Carolina is enormously important to the state, the region and the nation."The Memorandum of Understanding between Meharry and FSU is only the start of improving the quality of life for individuals and families living in this part of North Carolina, Hildreth said.The program begins immediately and also establishes a pre-dental track for students interested in dentistry.