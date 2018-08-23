ABC11 TOGETHER

Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills

Senior TechEd fall classes start September 4.

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Learning to use technology can be overwhelming for some senior citizens. Senior TechEd works to help them get a handle on various aspects of computer usage.

Senior TechEd offers classes for beginners to advance users. Seniors with no computer skills can take "Getting Started with Your PC." Those wanted to learn new skills can take an advance class like "Cloud Computing."

Seniors can also learn how to work with specific applications like Ancestry.com and Google Photos.

Fall classes get underway September 4 and are taught at two locations, Knightdale Recreation Center and St. James United Methodist Church.

