durham public schools

Parents shocked after board decides not to renew contract of popular Durham school principal

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mysterious firing of Durham principal angers students, parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students and parents at one of the best public schools in Durham were in shock Tuesday night.

A popular, long-time principal of the Durham School of the Arts will be out of a job by the end of the month. School families are demanding to know why -- and pledging to fight back.

Parents said everything seemed normal at the Durham School of the Arts graduation ceremony last Friday: Smiling families, happy graduates and DSA's beloved principal David Hawks was presiding over all of it

"When the page turns, one part of your life is concluding but the next major part is just beginning," Hawks told the graduates.

48 hours later, Hawks sent a letter to DSA parents.

"I was summoned to (DPS) central office for a meeting where (Durham Superintendent) Pascal Mubenga told me that a majority of the board of education had decided not to offer me another contract even though he had recommended that I be given another contract," Hawks wrote. "Wednesday, June 30 will be my last day as principal... This was not my choice of how we would end our time together."

"We are just shocked! Mr. Hawks is an excellent principal," said DSA parent Karen Bledsoe, whose 16-year-old daughter, Olivia, is a rising junior at the school.

"I couldn't believe that they did this because he was a fantastic principal," Olivia said.

DSA has seen tremendous success during Hawks' 14 years at the helm: U.S. News and World Report ranks the magnet school as one of the best in the nation; Number 30 in North Carolina.

"We're very confused by why the school board would try to change the best school in Durham," Olivia Bledsoe said. "We were all emailing the school board asking them to change their minds."



When disaster struck in 2019 in a deadly gas explosion that struck just across the street -- It was Hawks in charge of keeping students safe.

"All the students were in danger. Who knew where the next gas line was going to blow. He kept students safe," Karen Bledsoe said. "He's always been a great communicator."

Superintendent Mubenga, who by Hawks' account to parents was overruled by the school board and was forced to let Hawks go, told ABC11: "I'm grateful to Principal Hawks for his years of leadership... We will conduct a thorough search for the next principal, with robust participation from DSA staff and families."

ABC11 reached out to DPS School Board Chair Bettina Umstead, who said she could not respond to questions about individual personnel matters. Umstead pledged to work with the community to find a new leader.

The next school board is on Thursday and from what parents and students are saying, the board will get an earful from DSA families trying to change the board's minds.

"I would like the school board to listen to Dr. Mubenga," said Karen Bledsoe. "They need to put the DSA students first. They need to revisit this decision quickly because this contract is up by the end of the month."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham public schoolseducationhigh school
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Virtual learning gives transgender teen space to come out
Groundbreaking for new Durham school happens Wednesday
Durham school board votes 4-3 to return to classrooms March 15
Durham Public Schools will move forward with in-person learning
TOP STORIES
18-year-old woman hit, killed by train in Apex
UNC doctor says now is time to get vaccinated as Delta variant rages
Canes eliminated from playoffs after 2-0 loss in Game 5
NC providers report 8th straight week of declining vaccinations
Man seriously hurt in Raleigh shooting: Police
Police say cicada to blame for causing car crash
Former 'Bachelor' Matt James gets Canes fans ready for Game 5
Show More
New Starbucks, Chase Bank bring change of scenery to Durham's 9th Street
Apple Wallet will soon be able to store your driver's license
Calif. man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days
Only vaccinated guests can dine inside Players Retreat when it reopens
Fayetteville moves forward with police advisory board
More TOP STORIES News