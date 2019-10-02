Wake County releases first draft of 2020-21 school assignment proposal

The district is trying to keep up with massive population growth throughout the county.
Two new schools are opening up within the next two years in southern Wake County in the Fuquay-Varina area.
The majority of the reassignment will affect those in the southern part of the county but there are some other changes.
Some students attending Wake Forest High School wil be moved to Wakefield High School to reduce overcrowding and better use Wakefield while it isn't at fullest capacity.
Type your address into this lookup tool for your proposed base school.