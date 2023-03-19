North Carolina woman gets standing ovation during 'American Idol' audition: 'American Idol' 2023

'American Idol' Season 21 is off to a screaming start for contestants from North Carolina.

Hopefuls have impressed the judges tremendously so far this season.

Durham native Ashley Tankard auditioned for the 15th time and, she finally got a yes. Kate Perry, Lionel Ritchie decided she was good enough to get a golden ticket to Hollywood. Tankard said she's been auditioning since 2015.

After getting her ticket to Hollywood, Ashley's message to fans is to 'never give up.'

"This is proof to anybody who wants to give up, do not give up," she said. "If it takes you two times if it takes you fifteen if it takes you one hundred. It will happen. It happened for me."

Elijah McCormick,of Raeford, NC brought Lionel Ritchie to tears on Sunday, March 9. McCormick nearly lost his life in a head-on collision on June 8, 2019, only 3 hours after his high school graduation. The car he was in caught on fire after the crash.

He spent 79 days in the hospital enduring multiple surgeries, dialysis, a feeding tube, and relearning how to walk and talk. When he finally did speak, his mom said one of the first things he asked was--"mom can I still sing."

Sunday, March 19-- Nailyah Serenity of Charlotte, NC will get her chance to blow the judges away. Nailyah Serenity describes herself as an artist and intuitive and calls herself "Astrologer of the South."

Nailyah Serenity

Spoiler alert: Be prepared to blown away!

Watch the newest episode of 'American Idol' on ABC11 Sunday nights starting at 8:00 p.m. and it streams the next day on Hulu.

*Video attached to the story is of Elijah McCormick.

