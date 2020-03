Black Girls Rock Fest celebrates International Women's Day

The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. played host to a star-studded concert Friday evening in honor of International Women's Day weekend.The BGR!Fest , or Black Girls Rock Fest, is a celebration of "providing another empowering platform, to showcase the talents, voices, vision and innovation of women of color."The event website highlights a series of concerts, unplugged shows, workshops, and discussions centered around women of color over the course of a 4-day weekend.Audiences at the Kennedy Center Friday evening were serenaded by the sultry and melodic voices of Alice Smith and Grammy Award-winning artist Lauryn Hill Maimouna Youssef , who performs under the stage name Mumu Fresh, was the featured performer for the promoted unplugged, secret show.Fresh set fire to the stage with her energy, passion, and lyricism inside the Kennedy Center's Studio K venue.The weekend is set to be capped off with an International Women's Day celebration featuring female speakers, followed by a day party honoring event CEO DJ Beverly Bond.At the start of the 4-day festival, a representative from the Washington D.C. mayor's office proclaimed March 6th as Black Girls Rock Day in the city.