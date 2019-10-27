Chance the Rapper hosts 'Saturday Night Live', talks support of Chicago teachers strike

During his opening monologue, wearing a red, Chicago Teachers Union sweatshirt, the rapper sent messages of support to the striking teachers.
"To the teachers in Chicago, I know you guys are on strike right now, I just want you to know I fully support you," the rapper said.
He also created some very funny raps about the city's nickname. Watch the video above to see more.
Chance first hosted the late-night comedy show back in 2017.