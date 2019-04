Stephen Colbert donates proceeds from Hurricane Florence book to disaster-relief efforts in North Carolina

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert has donated proceeds from his Hurricane Florence -related book to disaster-relief efforts in North Carolina.The comedian sent a check for $412,412 to Gov. Roy Cooper, who posted a photo of the check on Facebook Thursday with the caption:Colbert and his writing staff composed the book "Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don't Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane." It uses quotes from President Donald Trump's visit to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence last fall.The 24-page faux-children's book was inspired by Trump's question about a yacht that landed in the yard of someone living near the North Carolina coast.The book was released in November.