Stephen Colbert donates proceeds from Hurricane Florence book to disaster-relief efforts in North Carolina

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert has donated proceeds from his Hurricane Florence-related book to disaster-relief efforts in North Carolina.

The comedian sent a check for $412,412 to Gov. Roy Cooper, who posted a photo of the check on Facebook Thursday with the caption: All barbecue jokes aside, a huge thank you to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for donating a portion of the proceeds from his book to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

Colbert and his writing staff composed the book "Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don't Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane." It uses quotes from President Donald Trump's visit to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence last fall.

The 24-page faux-children's book was inspired by Trump's question about a yacht that landed in the yard of someone living near the North Carolina coast.

The book was released in November.
