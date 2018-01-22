BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --The Screen Actors Guild Awards recognizes the best performances from the year in film and television as voted on by fellow actors. Did your favorite movies and television shows win big?
Here's the full list of winners:
54th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
WINNER: Morgan Freeman
FILM CATEGORIES
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
WINNER: Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
James Franco in The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
WINNER: Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
WINNER: Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Steve Carell in Battle Of The Sexes
Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins in The Shape Of Water
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
WINNER: Allison Janney in I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige in Mudbound
Hong Chau in Downsizing
Holly Hunter in The Big Sick
Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Veep
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Orange is the New Black
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: William H. Macy in Shameless
Anthony Anderson in black-ish
Aziz Ansari in Master Of None
Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes in Will & Grace
Marc Maron in Glow
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep
Uzo Aduba in Orange Is The New Black
Alison Brie in Glow
Jane Fonda in Grace And Frankie
Lily Tomlin in Grace And Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
WINNER: This Is Us
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us
Jason Bateman in Ozark
Peter Dinklage in Game Of Thrones
David Harbour in Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Claire Foy in The Crown
Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things
Laura Linney in Ozark
Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright in House Of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels in Godless
Robert De Niro in The Wizard Of Lies
Geoffrey Rush in Genius
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
WINNER: Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies
Laura Dern in Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange in Feud: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon in Feud: Bette And Joan
Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies
STUNT CATEGORIES
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Wonder Woman
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet of the Apes
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER: Game Of Thrones
Glow
Homeland
Stranger Things
Walking Dead