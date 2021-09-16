3rd person, a 14-year-old, charged in shooting that injured 9-year-old girl in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third person has been charged in the shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl and her mother in Robeson County last weekend.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old turned himself in on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's office said it caught two of the people responsible.

Christian K. Locklear, 21, of Pembroke and a 16-year-old teen, of Lumberton, were arrested. Locklear is being held on a $1.5 million secured bond.

Both teens are being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators are continuing to search for a 15-year-old who has been charged in the case.

Estrella Sosa, 9, was injured in the shooting that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. off Moss Neck Road.

Loved ones said the vehicle she was in was shot up as they returned to their neighborhood in Pembroke.

Grandmother Regina Maldonado says she witnessed her granddaughter crying out in pain.

"My granddaughter was saying 'Grandma please don't let me die. Please don't let me die. Am I dreaming? I can't believe this. Am I dreaming?'" she said.

Maldonado said her granddaughter was partially paralyzed.

Estrella was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Estrella's mother, Retona Sosa, was shot in the arm but she is expected to be OK.
