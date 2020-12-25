ABC11 viewers pay rent, bills for two families threatened with eviction

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a true Christmas miracle for two families on the brink of eviction. Thanks to incredibly generous ABC11 viewers, those families no longer have the stress of worrying about being homeless.
Garnermother of three Heather Hodge said her landlord threatened to evict her if she didn't pay rent by the day after Christmas.
"This is the first month I'm going to be late and I already have the papers that say he's started the eviction process," she said. As soon as ABC11 aired Hodge's story, viewers wanted to help. Troubleshooter Diane Wilson surprised her on Christmas Eve with the donations.
"Oh my god, I can pay next month's rent too. This is too much. I wasn't expecting this," Hodge said after opening the envelope with donations.
Wilson told Hodge that these viewers wanted to give her and her family hope this Christmas. Crying, Hodge said, "These are happy tears, I can't thank you enough."
Hodge said she hopes this will be the light at the end of the tunnel for her. After having her hours cut due to COVID-19, she went back to school to be an EMT and is set to take her state exam in the New Year. If she passes, she will hopefully get a better paying job.
"When I can, I will forward this kindness," she said.
We also brought more happy tears to a Fayetteville mom after she shared the heartbreak of possibly being kicked out of her home on Christmas Eve with a past due rent of more than $2,500.
"I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't know where I'm going to put my stuff," she said.
Within minutes of her story airing on ABC11, Troubleshooter Diane Wilson heard from a viewer who contacted her apartment complex, paid off her past due rent, and paid January's rent. When Wilson told the mom the good news, she immediately broke down in tears and said, "Wow thank you so much! Wow, that is such a blessing."
The mom got even more blessings. More viewers wanted to help, so she started a GoFundMe. In less than 24 hours, she had more than $3,500 in the account.
"I didn't come into this expecting anything, just to share my story actually. It's going to help me pay all my bills and help me stay in my apartment and that's all that matters at this point. Thank you," she said.
She said she feels like a huge weight has been lifted off her shoulders: on this Christmas Eve she no longer has the stress of losing her home.
"Continue to bless others and you will be blessed," she said.
Thank you to all the generous ABC11 viewers who all asked to be anonymous, but wanted to make sure they could help these families in need. You certainly did.
ABC11 viewers pay rent, bills for two families threatened with eviction
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News