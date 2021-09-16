Chapel Hill police to share development in Faith Hedgepeth case

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill Police Department is holding a news conference to share a new development in the Faith Hedgepeth homicide investigation.
It will be at 3:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Town Hall.
On September 7, 2012, UNC student Faith Hedgepeth, 19, was found murdered in her off-campus apartment.
Hedgepeth's roommate Karena Rosario came home to find Hedgepeth dead. In a 911 call, she told an operator that there was "blood everywhere."
Autopsy results concluded that Hedgepeth had been brutally beaten and raped. On the bed next to Hedgepeth's body was a handwritten note scrawled on a bag from a fast-food restaurant. Investigators said they believed the killer wrote the note.
When ABC11 reached out to police earlier this month, they said the case remained open and active. They said there was a $40,000 reward available for anyone who providing information that lead to an arrest in the case.
THE NIGHT OF THE MURDER
The evening began with Hedgepeth and Rosario at Davis Library on UNC's campus. They got home just after midnight and then went back out.
They arrived at the Wallace Parking Deck on East Rosemary Street just before 1 a.m. and walked to a bar called The Thrill -- a Chapel Hill nightspot that has since gone out of business.
Hedgepeth and Rosario left the bar together at 2:38 a.m. and drove back to the Old Durham Road apartment in Hedgepeth's white Nissan Altima. Police say Rosario left the apartment again at 4:27 a.m. She returned at approximately 11 a.m. with a friend and found Hedgepeth's body.
DNA EVIDENCE
Investigators said they collected a significant amount of DNA at the scene of the crime. With such strong DNA evidence in the case, investigators have collected samples from hundreds of men, but so far have not come up with a match.
"What we lack is that key piece of information that can help us connect the strong case with the killer," Former Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said in 2014.
