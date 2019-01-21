BODY FOUND

Body recovered from Neuse River is truck driver, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

Body found in Neuse River, Lenoir County officials say

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The body found in the Neuse River over the weekend is the truck driver who crashed there in December, the family of the man told WCTI.

Deputies found the tractor-trailer in the river on Dec. 10, 2018 with only 20 feet of it sticking out of the water. Authorities said it ran off the side of a bridge.

EMBED More News Videos

A search continues for a missing truck driver whose big rig was found in the Neuse River.


On Saturday, Lenoir County Emergency Services said a body was found near the King Street boat landing.

Body found in Neuse River, Lenoir County officials say
A body was found in the Neuse River near a boat landing in Lenior County on Saturday morning, officials said.


The family of truck driver Richard White told WCTI that it was his body recovered from the river.

"My brother was a kind, humble and loving person. We are so glad that he has been found and now our family has closure," Tonya White said to WCTI.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The medical examiner has not confirmed the identity of the body.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
truck crashtractor trailerbody foundKinston
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY FOUND
Body found in Neuse River, Lenoir County officials say
Body found near neighborhood clubhouse in Harnett County
Police arrest man wanted in Harnett Co. triple homicide
Police charge suspect with murder of Fayetteville woman found in ditch
More body found
Top Stories
Sheriff: Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat
Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn't provoke
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
DNA hit leads to arrest after woman raped at gunpoint in Raleigh
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Triangle kids attend 9th annual birthday party for MLK
'Help me:' Woman whispers plea to deputies, who promptly make arrest
Show More
Panthers to play in London this fall
Louis C.K. scheduled to perform in Cary this week
About 450 men, women stay at Durham Rescue Mission during cold sweep
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
Cary man stuck on United flight for more than 19 hours in frigid cold
More News