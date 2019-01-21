KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) --The body found in the Neuse River over the weekend is the truck driver who crashed there in December, the family of the man told WCTI.
Deputies found the tractor-trailer in the river on Dec. 10, 2018 with only 20 feet of it sticking out of the water. Authorities said it ran off the side of a bridge.
On Saturday, Lenoir County Emergency Services said a body was found near the King Street boat landing.
The family of truck driver Richard White told WCTI that it was his body recovered from the river.
"My brother was a kind, humble and loving person. We are so glad that he has been found and now our family has closure," Tonya White said to WCTI.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
The medical examiner has not confirmed the identity of the body.