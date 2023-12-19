One dead in crash on US 421 in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person in Harnett County on Monday night.

Multiple agencies responded to US 421 South at Crawford Road.

They found one vehicle off the road by the woods. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

One lane of US 421 and one side of Crawford Road was closed during the investigation.

The crash was the second serious crash on US 421 at Crawford Road in the past few days. On Saturday, a head-on crash left five people hospitalized.