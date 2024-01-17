Fayetteville Police ask for help finding family of pedestrian killed

Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Southern Ave.

Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Southern Ave.

Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Southern Ave.

Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Southern Ave.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car a week ago has died, and Fayetteville Police are asking for the public's help in finding her next of kin.

On Wednesday, police said the victim was identified as Latoya Renee Dixon, 29.

A vehicle struck Dixon on Jan 10 in the 2000 block of Southern Avenue. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

Latoya Renee Dixon

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding her next of kin is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872.

ALSO SEE: Fayetteville driver charged in Bragg Boulevard crash that killed pedestrian

Police have not announced any charges, but the incident remains under investigation.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.